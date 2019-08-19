Name released in Parkston fatal crash

PARKSTON, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have released the name of the 15-year-old girl who died in a rollover crash near Parkston on Thursday.

The South Dakota Department of Safety says Taylor Thuringer was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck and swerved to miss a mud hole in the road and lost control. The truck went into the ditch, rolled and caught fire. Thuringer died at the scene.

A 16-year-old boy, 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl are all facing life-threatening injuries. All were not wearing a seatbelt and were thrown from the truck.

The crash remains under investigation.

