Live Now
WATCH LIVE at 10:30: Sioux Falls Police Briefing

Name released in Parkston fatal crash

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Parkston South Dakota map locator

PARKSTON, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have released the name of the 15-year-old girl who died in a rollover crash near Parkston on Thursday. 

The South Dakota Department of Safety says Taylor Thuringer was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck and swerved to miss a mud hole in the road and lost control. The truck went into the ditch, rolled and caught fire. Thuringer died at the scene. 

A 16-year-old boy, 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl are all facing life-threatening injuries. All were not wearing a seatbelt and were thrown from the truck. 

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss