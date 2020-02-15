Name released in Meade County fatal crash Tuesday night

PIEDMONT, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man has been identified as the person who died Tuesday night in a one-vehicle crash east of Piedmont.

A 36-year-old Rapid City man was driving north on Galaxy Road near the intersection of 218th Street when he lost control on the snow and ice-covered road. The vehicle went off of the road and rolled.

Thomas Anderson Jr. was the 40-year-old passenger. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver received life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Rapid City hospital.

The two men were both wearing seatbelts. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information is preliminary.