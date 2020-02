VEBLEN, S.D. (KELO) — A Veblen man has been identified as the person who died early Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash a quarter mile east of Veblen.

An SUV was westbound on South Dakota Highway 25 when it went off the road and rolled.

Conrad Dumarce, the 41-year-old driver, was not wearing a seatbelt. He was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating this crash. All information is preliminary.