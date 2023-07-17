LANGFORD, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS) has announced the name of a man killed on the afternoon of July 14 in a farm implement accident northeast of Langford, S.D.

DPS says that 45-year-old Michael Patton of Andover, South Dakota was standing next to a parked semi-trailer when the boom arm of a John Deere sprayer driven by a 21-year-old hit the trailer before striking Patton.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

DPS says that Patton was pronounced dead while on the way to the hospital. The 21-year-old driver of the sprayer was not injured.