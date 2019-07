TEA, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man has been identified as the person who died on Sunday afternoon in a tractor crash northwest of Tea.

A 1930 Minneapolis-Moline tractor was mowing the ditches along 269th Street. The tractor was eastbound when it rolled over onto Eugene Waack.

The 74-year-old man was the driver and only passenger on the tractor.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating.