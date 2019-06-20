Name released in Haakon County fatal crash

PHILIP, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced the name of a 36-year-old woman who died in a crash last Friday on Highway 14 near Philip.

Authorities say Norma Marroquin-Ruiz, 36, of Blunt, died when a truck crashed into a car turning into a driveway. Four people were in the truck when it crashed. Julio Vasquez-Rodriquez, 32, of Blunt, was the driver and had serious but non-life threatening injuries. A 9-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were also injured.

The truck tipped and rolled, landing on its roof. The driver of the car didn’t have injuries.

All the people in the crash were wearing seatbelts.

The crash is under investigation.

