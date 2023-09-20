BELVIDERE, S.D. (KELO) — A Belvidere man has been identified as the person who died in a vehicle-pedestrian crash on Interstate 90, one mile east of Belvidere.

55-year-old Shane Ghost was killed after being hit by a pickup truck.

On Saturday, September 16th at 2:07 a.m., a driver of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling east on I-90 when 55-year-old Shane Ghost crossed I-90 from the median. The driver of the Silverado applied his brakes but was not able to avoid hitting Ghost.

The 55-year-old male driver of Fort Madison, Iowa, was not injured.

SDHP is investigating the crash.