NEW UNDERWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — An Owanka, S.D. man has been identified as the person who died in Wednesday’s fatal one-vehicle crash.

South Dakota Highway Patrol says preliminary crash information shows that a Buick Envision was traveling southbound on 171st Avenue when it crossed the center line and went into the ditch.

Gary Oldert, the 76-year-old driver, was transported to a Rapid City hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

He was wearing his seatbelt during the crash.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate.