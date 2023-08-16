PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed in a crash Sunday one mile south of Rapid City has been identified.

The Department of Public Safety says a 2016 Harley Davidson trike was traveling south on Neck Yoke Road when they left the road for an unknown reason. The trike entered the ditch and became airborne for a brief period of time. The passenger on the bike became separated from the bike.

The passenger, 66-year-old Jacqueline Gangelhoff, of Whitewood sustained fatal injuries in the crash. The 78-year-old driver sustained minor injuries.

Both the driver and passenger were not wearing helmets.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.