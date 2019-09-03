Name released in fatal motorcycle crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police have released the name of the 35-year-old man, who died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday in western Sioux Falls.

Around 4:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon, police responded to a motorcycle crash at West Pine Meadows and North Valley View Road. On Tuesday, police said Richard Cargill was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing the motorcycle going around 100 mph. Police said the speed was “well above” the speed limit of 25 mph on Valley View Road. Police are still investigating to determine the speed, but noted it was a factor in the crash.

