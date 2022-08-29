HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KELO) — The Department of Public Safety (DPS) has released the name of the person killed in an August 25 motorcycle crash.

DPS says that 66-year-old Terry DeNeui of Rushmore, Minnesota, was thrown from his motorcycle after crossing the center line of Interstate 90 in a construction zone and colliding with an east-bound Nissan Sentra.

Though he was wearing a helmet, DeNeui was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, a 57-year-old from Knoxville, Tennessee, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which happened eight miles west of Humboldt.