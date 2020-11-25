Name released in fatal crash south of Aurora

BROOKINGS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota authorities have identified an Elkton man as the person who died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash south of Aurora on Friday.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a Ford Taurus was heading west on South Dakota Highway 324 when it hit a deer. Officials say that collision sent the deer into the windshield of an eastbound Chevy pickup that went into the ditch.

The driver of the pickup, 35-year-old Ramon Campos, received serious life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the Brookings hospital and later airlifted to Sioux Falls. Authorities say he died there Saturday.

The four other occupants of the pickup and the 17-year-old driver of the Ford were not injured, officials say. Everyone involved had seatbelts on.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.