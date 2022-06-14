PICKSTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — The four people involved in a two-vehicle crash near Pickstown last week have been identified by authorities.

76-year-old Sandra Wade of Lake Andes died when her westbound vehicle crossed the centerline, colliding head-first with a pickup heading east on South Dakota Highway 46. Wade was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The 24-year-old driver of the pickup, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. The two passengers suffered minor injuries. The driver was wearing a seatbelt, but the South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating if the two passengers were wearing a seatbelt as well.