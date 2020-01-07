Names released in deadly Interstate 29 crash near Flandreau exit

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have released the names involved in a deadly crash on Interstate 29 Saturday morning near the Flandreau exit.

According to officials with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a Renner man was killed when he was ejected from his pickup truck and hit by a southbound SUV.

Authorities say Kasper Malsam, 60, of Renner, was driving north on I-29 when his truck hit a patch of ice and he lost control The pickup went into the median, rolled and came to rest on its roof. Malsam, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was ejected onto the southbound lanes of the interstate. An 11-year-old girl, who was also in the turck, was wearing her seatbelt and had minor injuries.

Thomas Sterzinger, 54, of Taunton, Minnesota, was the driver of the SUV and had no injuries. He was also wearing his seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.