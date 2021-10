PHILIP, SD (KELO) — South Dakota authorities have released the name of the man killed in a crash northeast of Philip last weekend.

The highway patrol says 50-year-old Sheldon Mead of Belle Fourche was driving a pickup that collided with another pickup last Sunday morning. Meade died at the scene.

A 12-year old boy and a 59-year-old man in Mead’s pickup suffered serious injuries.

No one was wearing seat belts.