TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) -- With parts of KELOLAND running into some rain and snow this week, local farmers are keeping an eye on river levels after all the flooding that took place over the last year. KELOLAND's Matt Holsen caught up with several farmers hoping for the best this spring.

Winding its way through Turner County, the Vermillion River can be a thing of beauty and a natural and economic disaster waiting to happen. Many fields in this area near Davis saw little yield during the past harvest.