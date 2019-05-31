Local News

Name released in Butte County crash

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 10:50 AM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 10:50 AM CDT

NISLAND, S.D. (KELO) -- The man who died in a one-vehicle rollover last weekend southeast of Nisland has been identified.

Authorities say Christopher Flaigg, 31, of Vale, died when he lost control of his Kia Optima on Snoma Road. The vehicle went into the ditch and rolled several times.

He not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. 
 

