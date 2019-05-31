Name released in Butte County crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NISLAND, S.D. (KELO) -- The man who died in a one-vehicle rollover last weekend southeast of Nisland has been identified.

Authorities say Christopher Flaigg, 31, of Vale, died when he lost control of his Kia Optima on Snoma Road. The vehicle went into the ditch and rolled several times.

He not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.

