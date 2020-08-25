Name released from SUV vs. pedestrian crash north of Sisseton

SISSETON, S.D. (KELO) — A 46-year-old Wisconsin man has been identified as the person killed in a SUV vs. pedestrian crash on Interstate 29, one-half mile north of Sisseton. 

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says Cornelius Kirk Jr. died after he was hit by a SUV. Authorities said Kirk Jr. was walking partially on the roadway and the shoulder of the roadway when he was hit at 10:22 p.m. on Friday. 

The driver of the SUV was 19-year-old Micah Reis. Reis nor any of the six people in the SUV were injured in the crash. There are no charges pending. 

The crash remains under investigation.

