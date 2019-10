KENNEBEC, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities announced the name of an Iowa man, who died in a fatal one-vehicle crash near Kennebec on Friday afternoon.

Clarence Wilson, 70, died when he lost control of his pickup truck and went into the ditch. He was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.