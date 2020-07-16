Name released from fatal jet ski crash in Butte County

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have identified the man who died in a jet ski crash in Butte County.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Joshua Weisz, of Rapid City, died last Friday after falling off the personal watercraft in the Belle Fourche Reservoir. An investigation found that Weisz and a woman were about 100 to 200 yards from the shore when they fell off the Jet Ski.

The woman was able to grab onto the watercraft, but Weisz could not. Neither were wearing life jackets.