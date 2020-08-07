Name released from fatal crash south of Freeman

FREEMAN, S.D. (KELO) — A Tabor, South Dakota woman has been identified as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a car was heading south on Highway 81 south of Freeman when the driver failed to negotiate the curve. The car was found in the west ditch.

Brooklyn Zimmerman, 21, was the driver. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say she was not wearing a seat belt.

Officials say the exact time of the crash is unknown, but it was reported around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.