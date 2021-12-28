Name of man found dead in car fire released

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The name of a man found dead in a burning car in central Sioux Falls has been released by Sioux Falls Police.

Sgt. Aaron Benson announced at the daily police briefing that the victim was 38-year-old Chad Walter Taggatz of Sioux Falls.

Taggatz was found dead in a burning car early on the morning of Thursday, December 23. Benson said that the preliminary autopsy, done in St. Paul, has indicated at this point that the death was not suspicious.

Benson says further investigation into the death will be done.