SELBY, S.D. (KELO) — The name of a 15-year-old girl who died in an ATV crash on Sunday has been released by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Authorities say Tori Fiedler died when she lost control of her ATV and rolled on 308th Avenue, a gravel road three miles southeast of Selby. She was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from the vehicle.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.