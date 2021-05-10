My Pillow CEO holding rally at Corn Palace

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — The CEO of My Pillow Mike Lindell is hosting a rally at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.
Lindell is re-launching his social media site called “FRANK Speech”.
Lindell is a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump and has repeatedly touted baseless claims of voter fraud.
Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit against Lindell, saying he falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election.
Get the latest KELOLAND News headlines, weather forecasts and sports updates delivered to your email inbox. Click here to sign up!