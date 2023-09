SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — Sometimes, it’s not just people that need help.

In Spearfish, a police officer was able to help a muskrat out of a tight spot. The department says the little critter had got stuck in a window well.

According to South Dakota Game Fish and Parks, Muskrats can be found across the state and are typically near water sources such as lakes and rivers.

The animals are active year-round and can build small lodges out of vegetation or dig into banks for small dens.