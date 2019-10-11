Musicians, The District joining forces for Band Together 605

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Local bands are putting on a benefit concert for the victims of flooding and tornadoes in the Sioux Falls area.

The musicians will be performing at Band Together 605. The concert is set for November 3rd at The District. It features V The Noble One and The Knights Tempo, Denham and Whiskey Rich. All of the money raised will go to the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation. The foundation will then disburse funds to families in need.

“So when you see these things stacking up, I’ve had friends who’ve had their homes completely flooded out three times now and how discouraging that is and how down you can be,” Vaney Hariri with V The Noble One and The Knights Tempo said.

Tickets are on sale now for Band Together 605. They are $20. The show runs from 5-10 p.m. Organizers are also looking for one more band to perform.