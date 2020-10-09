‘Music is Alive’ in Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Friday, the University of South Dakota Chamber Singers were rehearsing for the “Music is Alive Festival” happening Sunday at Prentis Park in Vermillion.

The festival will feature seven music groups from USD, including the Chamber Singers and the Sound of USD. Two Vermillion High School music groups will also be performing.

“The whole idea of it is that we are trying to let people know that music is alive and well in these really challenging times. It’s been an interesting road for us to try and figure out how to be able to rehearse and get these ensembles going at the beginning of the year. And we are just very excited to be able to share them in an outdoor, masked, social distanced space where people can actually hear live music,” USD department of music chair David Holdhusen said.

The music starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday and guests are asked to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.