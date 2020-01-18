1  of  45
Closings & Delays
Ascension Lutheran Church Associated Church Ben Clare United Methodists Church Britton Lutheran Parish City of Aberdeen City of Armour City of Avon City of Baltic City of Beresford City of Brandon City of Chancellor City of Colton City of Crooks City of Dell Rapids City of Eureka City of Fulda City of Garretson City of Hartford City of Hurley City of Huron City of Ireton City of Jasper City of Lennox City of Luverne City of Parkston City of Pipestone City of Salem City of Springfield City of Volga City of Wagner Faith United Lutheran First Presbyterian Church Holy Rosary/St. John Catholic Churches - Codington/Hamlin Lake Gospel Church Lake Preston Lutheran Church Moe Parish Lutheran, Hudson, SD Parker United Methodist Pleasant Valley Lutheran Church Scandia Lutheran Church Centerville Sioux Area Metro St John American Lutheran Church St Martin's Catholic Church- Emery Tyndall Presbyterian Church United Church of Christ Springfield West Nidaros Lutheran Church

Muscatine man found guilty of killing grandmother in 2018

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) – A 20-year-old Muscatine man has been found guilty of first-degree murder for the 2018 stabbing death of his grandmother on her birthday.

According to reports, the jury on Friday found Darian Lensgraf guilty of killing 66-year-old Diana Lensgraf on Dec. 12, 2018. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison when he’s sentenced on March 6.

He remains behind bars until his sentencing. Lensgraf was arrested after a convenience store clerk called 911 to report that Lensgraf was in the store holding a bloody knife.

His grandmother’s body had been found only minutes earlier.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests