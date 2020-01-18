Muscatine man found guilty of killing grandmother in 2018

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) – A 20-year-old Muscatine man has been found guilty of first-degree murder for the 2018 stabbing death of his grandmother on her birthday.

According to reports, the jury on Friday found Darian Lensgraf guilty of killing 66-year-old Diana Lensgraf on Dec. 12, 2018. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison when he’s sentenced on March 6.

He remains behind bars until his sentencing. Lensgraf was arrested after a convenience store clerk called 911 to report that Lensgraf was in the store holding a bloody knife.

His grandmother’s body had been found only minutes earlier.

