MURRAY COUNTY, MN (KELO) — The 911 system is back working in Murray County, Minnesota. If you have an emergency, you’re asked to dial 911.

PREVIOUS STORY: Murray County, Minnesota 911 is having technical difficulties.

Dispatch told KELOLAND News at the problem is isolated to just that county and they are troubleshooting now.

If there is an emergency, dial (507) 836-6168.

