SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Yankton man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering the mother of his children.

Joseph Deng Mamot killed Akoat Mater in her north Sioux Falls home in March of 2020. Authorities say the couple was arguing when Mamot stabbed and killed the woman. A jury found him guilty of murder.

A Minnehaha County Judge sentenced Mamot for life in prison for the crime on Wednesday morning.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by the couple’s daughter, Mater was a kind woman with a beautiful soul who worked hard to make sure her family had a good life.