Murder suspect will be brought back to face charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls murder suspect, who had been on the run for almost two weeks, was captured in Minneapolis on Thursday.

Details on Ramon Smith’s arrest haven’t been made public yet, but police are just glad to know he’ll Smith will be returning to South Dakota soon to face charges.

Smith, who looks different wearing glasses in his Minneapolis mug shot, had been on the run since the June 8th shooting along North Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls.

He was wanted on several charges, including 2nd degree murder and 1st degree manslaughter.

“The information we had is that he had been in Minneapolis or Chicago, we pretty much had ruled out that he was in Sioux Falls, so the task of finding him was turned over to the U.S. Marshals,” Sam Clemens said.

The U.S. Marshals Services arrested Smith yesterday afternoon in Minneapolis. Police say Smith shot three men in Sioux Falls, including 42-year-old Larry Carr, Junior, who died of his injuries. The other two men survived.

Court papers say it all started with a social media fight between two women. Martece Saddler and Christina Haney were wanted as material witnesses to the shooting.

They were found in Utah earlier this week and were booked into the Minnehaha County Jail.

Police say finding criminal suspects, who are on the run, takes a lot of cooperation with other agencies.

“We have a great partnership, we work closely on a lot of different matters and in the end it pays off,” Clemens said.

At some point Clemens says there will be arrangements to bring Smith back to Sioux Falls, but those details won’t be made public for security reasons. They’re just glad a murder suspect is off the streets.

“It’s nice to say we have 100% clearance rate on homicides, but the bigger picture is it gives closure to the family,” Clemens said.

Smith was being held in Minneapolis on $1 million bond.