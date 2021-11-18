Murder suspect now accused of aggravated assault on law enforcement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Lincoln County murder suspect is accused of attacking an officer at the Minnehaha County jail.

We first told you about Amir Beaudion, Junior in January of last year. That’s when he was charged with kidnapping a woman outside an east Sioux Falls Wal-Mart store.

He is also charged with raping and murdering her before dumping her body in a Lincoln County ditch. Beaudion was also accused of threatening to kill and attempting to kidnap a woman in a Hy-Vee parking lot.

A court document filed this week says Amir Beaudion, Junior forced the female officer into a closet, hit her in the head leaving a bruise and tried to choke her. Other officers heard screaming and ran to help.

When they searched Beaudion they reported finding a make-shift shank.

Beaudion is charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement.

He is in jail waiting to go on trial for a 2020 kidnapping and murder.