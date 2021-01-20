Murder suspect in cold case released to relatives

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An 80 year old Sioux Falls man charged in a cold case murder investigation in Minnesota is no longer in jail.

KELOLAND News has learned, Algene Vossen has been released and it all has to do with his declining health.

80 year old Algene Vossen was charged last summer in the 1974 stabbing death of Mable Herman of Willmar, Minnesota.

Vossen was supposed to have a court hearing earlier this month in Kandiyohi County, but it was cancelled due to his declining health.

“From our understanding Vossen is in Iowa right now, he was released from the Kandyohi County jail after he suffered some medical complications where he was hospitalized, they weren’t able to keep up with his care here and the Minnesota Department of Corrections was unable to find an appropriate care facility within the system,” Willmar Chief of Police Jim Felt said.

Chief Felt was told Vossen was released to a relative so he could receive proper medical care.

Don: Is this kind of unusual to let a murder suspect go into the hands of a family member?

Jim: Very unusual, first time I’ve ever heard of it.

Vossen was arrested last summer at his home in Sioux Falls after the Willmar police Department formed a cold case unit and found new DNA evidence allegedly tying him to the murder of Mable Herman.

Court papers show she had been stabbed 38 times in her home.

That’s why police say they will continue to pursue justice and hold Vossen accountable for his alleged crime.

“Mr. Vossen has not appeared in court and been found guilty or plead guilty to this yet, we are really working toward that conviction for murder in this case, we think it’ll bring some justice to Mae Herman, you know who was killed back in 1974 and there have been questions amongst her family ever since that time, so if we could get some resolution to this that would be terrific,” Felt said.

KELOLAND News reached out to the Kandiyohi County Clerk of Courts to find out when Vossen is expected back in court, but never received an answer.