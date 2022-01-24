Murder suspect hides gun in yard, documents say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Spearfish man, charged with murdering his wife, appeared in court Monday morning.

33-year old Dreau Rogers is accused of shooting and killing Destiny Rogers early Saturday morning.

Court documents say Dreau initially told investigators that he was in a fight, and the man who he was fighting with was the one who shot the gun. But the other man had an alibi, and when investigators say they found the gun hidden in the couple’s yard, Dreau admitted they’d find his DNA on it.

A search of the home also turned up bags of meth, heroin and what authorities believe to be fentanyl pills.

Dreau Rogers has been in and out of prison for drugs, according to court documents.