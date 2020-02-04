Breaking News
Former Washington High School show choir director arrested

Murder defendant in Fall River County to represent himself

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Scales of Justice court

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A defendant facing a murder charge in Fall River County has decided to represent himself after dismissing two lawyers.

Twenty-nine-year-old Thomas Lucero was indicted by a grand jury in September 2017 on a first-degree or alternate second-degree murder charge. He’s accused of fatally shooting Moses Dubray in the head in January 2017.

Dubray was found dead near state Highway 89 after walking away from the Rapid City Community Work Center. Lucero is currently serving a 12-year sentence for a first-degree robbery in Minnehaha County.

Assistant Attorney General Scott Roetzel said it’s “highly unique” for a murder defendant to proceed without a defense lawyer.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests