LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Lincoln County man charged with killing a young mother has made a plea deal.

On Monday morning, 23-year-old Jackson Phillips pleaded guilty to manslaughter. In exchange for that plea, murder charges were dropped.

Jackson Phillips

According to newly released court documents, Phillips admits strangling Randi Gerlach on February 21st, 2022 at his parent’s house, just south of Sioux Falls.

He then hid her body in the basement. A family member found her a week later.

Phillips is scheduled to be sentenced on June 30th.