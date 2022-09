SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s an update on a double-murder investigation in Rapid City.

One person, who was previously arrested, is facing charges.

20-year-old Chase Quickbear is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The charge stems from the August 20 shooting deaths of Joseph Standing Bear and Petan Milk on Surfwood Drive.

Authorities have arrested several others but so far, none of them are charged in connection with the deaths.