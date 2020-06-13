Murals help tell history of Lyon County community

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland community still allows people to enjoy the fresh air and open spaces in this time of social distancing.

In Rock Rapids, Iowa, visitors will find 35 color murals spread throughout the Lyon County community. Each mural shares a piece of local history.

Some favorites include the “Cattle Buyer” painted in 2008 featuring Jansma Cattle Company and another called “The Forester” featuring James W. and Ella Forester, and several buildings named in their honor.

“We’re trying to tell the history of Rock Rapids. It’s amazing how many people didn’t quite realize until they have a tour what they really all meant,” said Norma Jansma, Treasurer of the Rock Rapids Mural Society.

The Rock Rapids Mural Society started in 2002 after the society president saw a similar display in Washington state. Murals can cost as much as $20,000 to produce.

Although additional paintings are likely, workers spend the summer touching up those already on display.