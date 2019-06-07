Murals bring color to storm inlets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The city of Sioux Falls and the Visual Arts Commission are adding color to the downtown sidewalks.

In 2016, the city began partnering with local businesses, organizations and artists to paint murals on the downtown stormwater inlets.

This summer, artists are back at work creating designs to educate people on the importance of keeping pollutants away from the drains.

Water that moves through the system drains directly into the Big Sioux River with little to no treatment.

Find where the murals are located by clicking here.

