SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council has approved a program to refund the municipal portion of property taxes on some owner-occupied homes.

A recipient would have to be at least 65 years old and/or disabled. Additional requirements include income limits and home market value.

The refund would be capped at $500 annually. Homeowners will need to submit an application through the county treasurer’s office.