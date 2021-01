SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Management of the Sioux Falls Municipal Band is up for discussion.

The Task Force meets January 14 to look at transferring management of the band from the city to the Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

The meeting, being held in Carnegie Town Hall at 235 West Tenth Street, is open to the public; members will take public input.

The City Council authorized the task force last year following a budget amendment that restored its funding to the 2021 budget.