Daniel Lee Hurley, wanted on several felony warrants in Pennington County

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple felony warrants have been issued for a sex offender in the Rapid City area.

Daniel Lee Hurley, 25, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender, possession of methamphetamine and impersonation to deceive law enforcement.

Hurley is a Caucasian male, 5’11” and weighs 155 pounds. He is known to be in or around Pennington County.

Contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at : 605-394-6117 or the RCPD at 605-394-4131. All information will remain anonymous.