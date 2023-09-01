PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple warrants have been issued for a man known to be in or around the Pennington County area.

Michael Leon Martin has several warrants for him including abuse or cruelty to a minor under age seven, two counts of aggravated assault-domestic violence, failure to register as a sex offender, and residing as a sex offender in a community safety zone.

Martin, is a 33-year-old Native American, is 6’2″ and weighs 250 pounds.

He is known to be in or around Pennington County. If you have any information, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 605-394-6117 or the RCPD at 605-394-4131. All information will remain anonymous.