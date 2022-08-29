SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in two South Dakota cities have been busy with reports of stolen cars and trucks.

In a matter of hours, thieves got away with several vehicles in Aberdeen.

Thieves got away with at least 13 vehicles and a trailer in the Sioux Falls area over the weekend. It isn’t unusual to hear about stolen cars in Sioux Falls. In a lot of the cases, they’re unlocked with keys inside.

Police in Sioux Falls and Aberdeen both have the same advice for drivers who don’t want to become a victim.

“I know we hear some chatter on social media, people say we’re blaming the victim. Well, it’d be nice to say that you don’t have to do any of that in Sioux Falls, but the reality is, there’s people that are looking to commit crime. And so taking a few steps, some accountability of your actions and your property is going to help ensure that your property is safe,” Sioux Falls Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said.

Sioux Falls Police provided KELOLAND News with the total number of stolen vehicles from past years. The numbers have multiplied since 2010 when there were just 259 stolen vehicles. The number nearly doubled by 2015. The last couple of years police have received more than a thousand reports.

Lately, Aberdeen police have also been busy. Theives stole at least seven vehicles Thursday night into Friday morning. In each case, they were all unlocked with keys inside. They were all recovered Friday morning. Two had damage. There are no arrests.

“There are criminals, and when you arrest them, eventually they are going to be released again and they’re going to be a part of the community. It’s really on all of us to do what we can to make it much more difficult for them to victimize anyone else,” Aberdeen police captain Tanner Jondahl said.

Aberdeen Police say they had reports of 36 stolen vehicles in 2015, 37 in 2020, 41 in 2021 and 23 so far this year.

“Protect yourself as much as you can from being a victim. Simple things like locking doors, taking your keys out of your vehicle, taking valuables out,” Jondahl said

Both police departments also stress the importance of taking guns out of vehicles and storing them in a secure location… especially as we move into hunting season.