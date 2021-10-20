Multiple shots fired during fight involving teenagers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are asking witnesses to come forward, after an confrontation involving teenagers ended in gunfire.

Police say the fight involved a large group of male teenagers at an apartment complex, near Meldrum Park around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators believe someone pulled out a gun and fired it 10 to 12 times.

No one was hurt, but police found damage and evidence at five apartments.

Police say they’ve talked with several people, but they are still looking for more information. If you have information that could help with the investigation, call police or Crimestoppers at 605-367-7007 or 877-367-7007. You can also download the free P3 Tips app to anonymously submit crime tips.