Multiple pounds of marijuana confiscated after traffic stop in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A traffic stop in Sioux Falls Tuesday afternoon led to a drug bust of multiple pounds of marijuana.

Authorities pulled over a vehicle for dark tinted windows near 41st and Sertoma. The officer spotted a gun in the vehicle and ended up finding 2.6 pounds of marijuana and some marijuana wax.

Authorities received a warrant for the suspect’s residence and ended up finding more drugs at the home. 5.9 pounds of marijuana and 3 pounds of edibles were confiscated from the residence.

The driver, Wedo Peter, and the passenger in the vehicle, Courtney Nelson were arrested and are facing multiple charges.

