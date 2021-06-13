Multiple people involved in crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating an early morning two-vehicle crash that involved as many as ten people, all of them juveniles.

The crash happened just after 1:30 this morning south of 57th and Minnesota. First-responders extricated the teen driver trapped in one of the vehicles.

Three people were taken to the hospital and seven people were treated at the scene.

Police closed the area to traffic for two hours following the crash.

It is not yet known if the passengers were wearing seatbelts.