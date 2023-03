SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Several injuries were reported from a two-vehicle head-on collision on Interstate 90 Thursday night.

The crash happened just before 6:30 pm in the construction zone near one of the Hartford, SD exits. The interstate was closed and traffic was diverted while South Dakota’s Highway patrol conducted an investigation. The scene was later cleared. We do not know the extent of the injuries or cause at this time.