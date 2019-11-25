Closings & Delays
City of Harrisburg

Multiple people arrested after authorities respond to shots fired call in Sioux Falls

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Sioux Falls Police SFPD

Several people are facing charges after police responded to a shots fired called Monday.

Police were called to the 100 block of N. Dakota Avenue Monday around 11:30 for a report of shots fired.

Authorities say a witness reported that a man fired shots outside a residence in the block and then people ran off.

The shooter and the other people involved ran into a house in the block of N. Dakota Ave.

Police entered the house and arrested several people.

53-year-old Duane Hartwick was arrested for keeping a place where controlled substance is used and stored, along with outstanding warrants and a probation detainer.

42-year-old John McDonald was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated, and living in a place where a controlled substance is used and stored.

Officers seized a firearm, shell casings, and baggies of syringes that tested for meth.

Several other people were arrested for misdemeanor drug charges.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests