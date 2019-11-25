Multiple people arrested after authorities respond to shots fired call in Sioux Falls

Several people are facing charges after police responded to a shots fired called Monday.

Police were called to the 100 block of N. Dakota Avenue Monday around 11:30 for a report of shots fired.

Authorities say a witness reported that a man fired shots outside a residence in the block and then people ran off.

The shooter and the other people involved ran into a house in the block of N. Dakota Ave.

Police entered the house and arrested several people.

53-year-old Duane Hartwick was arrested for keeping a place where controlled substance is used and stored, along with outstanding warrants and a probation detainer.

42-year-old John McDonald was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated, and living in a place where a controlled substance is used and stored.

Officers seized a firearm, shell casings, and baggies of syringes that tested for meth.

Several other people were arrested for misdemeanor drug charges.