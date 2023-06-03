SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 70-year-old man was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash involving several vehicles in Sioux Falls around 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

The accident happened at the intersection of 41st Street and West Avenue. Multiple ambulances and numerous Sioux Falls Police Department vehicles were on the scene.

Officials tell KELOLAND News the crash started after a car heading westbound on 41st Street crashed into the rear end of another car, causing a chain reaction of more crashes. Police say four vehicles were involved.

Authorities say a 25-year-old woman was cited for careless driving. All other injuries were treated on site without further medical attention needed.